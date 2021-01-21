Period products scheme: management information

A summary of management information collected on the Department for Education’s period products scheme in 2020.

A summary of information from the scheme’s launch on 20 January 2020 until the end of December 2020.

Details include:

  • the number and value of orders placed
  • the type of products ordered
Published 21 January 2021