The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about West Wimbledon Primary School.

Documents

VAR2097 West Wimbledon Primary School, Merton

PDF, 151KB, 8 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2097

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: London Borough of Merton

Admission authority: local authority

Published 21 January 2021