Details of student enrolments and qualifications obtained by higher education (HE) students at HE providers in the UK for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

Higher education student statistics UK: 2019 to 2020

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/news/27-01-2021/sb258-higher-education-student-statistics

These statistics on student enrolments and qualifications obtained by higher education (HE) students at HE providers in the UK are produced by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). Information is available for:

  • undergraduate and postgraduate study
  • full-time and part-time study
  • country of domicile
  • subject area
  • demographics and disadvantage
  • degree classifications

Earlier higher education student statistics bulletins are available on the HESA website.

Published 27 January 2021