The traineeship incentive registration form, employer agreement and bank registration form for employers

Documents

Traineeship employer incentive registration form

https://www.education.gov.uk/traineeship-employer-incentive-registration

Traineeship employer incentive agreement

PDF, 151KB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Traineeship employer incentive agreement (web accessible version)

HTML

Traineeship employer incentive payment: bank details registration

https://www.education.gov.uk/provide-organisation-information-traineeships

Details

Traineeship employer incentive registration form

You must only complete this form once your training provider has supplied you with the information you need. If you do not have it please contact your provider.

Traineeships incentive payment: employer agreement

Please review the agreement before you complete the employer incentive registration form. You will be asked to confirm you agree to the terms and conditions once you start completing the incentive registration form.

Traineeship employer incentive payment: bank details registration

Please note you must only complete this form once you have completed the Employer Registration Form and have submitted your Trainee details. If you have previously completed a bank registration form you do not need to resubmit these details. You can just submit your Vendor number.

Further information

Published 27 January 2021