The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Fahmida Aziz

Teacher reference number: 1070584

Teacher’s date of birth: 2 June 1992

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 13 February to 14 February 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Fahmida Aziz formerly employed in London.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 13 February to 14 February 2020.

Teacher misconduct

Published 27 January 2021