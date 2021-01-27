Guide for local authorities completing returns for the 2022 special educational needs survey, commonly known as SEN2.

Special educational needs survey 2022: guide

This guide contains information to help local authorities submit data for the SEN2 2022 survey.

It includes:

  • main changes from SEN2 2021
  • notes on individual data items in the SEN2 survey
Published 27 January 2021