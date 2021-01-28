2019 maladministration report

Report detailing the maladministration allegations reported to the Standards and Testing Agency (STA) throughout the 2019 test cycle.

This report details the numbers, sources and types of allegations of maladministration reported to STA’s maladministration team throughout the 2019 test cycle across key stage 1 and key stage 2.

It also presents the numbers of amendments and annulments to results made in 2019.

Published 28 January 2021