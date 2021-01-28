Learner participation and achievements in England (August to October 2020, reported to date).

Further education and skills: January 2021

This publication contains further education and skills statistics in England, including learner participation and achievements, covering the first quarter (August to October 2020) of the 2020 to 2021 academic year (reported to date).

This comprises adult (aged 19 and over) government-funded further education (excluding schools and higher education) comprising:

  • education and training
  • English and maths
  • community learning

Headline further education figures include traineeships and apprenticeships where appropriate. However, for commentary specifically corresponding to these, see the Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2021 statistics publication.

Resources
