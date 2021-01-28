Statistics covering apprenticeships and traineeships in England (August to October 2020, reported to date).

Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2021

This publication contains apprenticeship and traineeship statistics for England, reported to date, for the first quarter (August to October 2020) of the 2020 to 2021 academic year. Specifically:

  • apprenticeships (aged 16 and over)
  • traineeships (aged 16 to 24)

Related official statistics covering the apprenticeship service and ‘Find an apprenticeship’ are also included.

Published 28 January 2021