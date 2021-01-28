Analysis of participant responses to end of year surveys from the Equality and Diversity Fund for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 academic year programmes.

Equality and Diversity Fund participant analysis: 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-229-8, RR1085PDF, 319KB, 14 pages

Equality and Diversity Fund participant analysis: 2016 and 2017

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-968-5, DFE - RB872 PDF, 628KB, 30 pages

‘Equality and Diversity Fund participant analysis: 2018’ covers the 2018 academic year programme with analysis carried out in 2020. Regional Equality and Diversity Hub Schools were appointed for the period 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 and recruited delivery schools to deliver these projects.

‘Equality and Diversity Fund participant analysis: 2016 and 2017’ covers the 2016 and 2017 academic year programmes with analysis carried out in 2018.

The analysis was carried out to understand the perceptions of those who participated on projects funded by the Leadership Equality and Diversity Fund.

These reports provide insight into how well participants felt the programme helped them to increase their:

  • confidence
  • develop their leadership style
  • achieve next-stage promotions

Quantitative and qualitative techniques were used to analyse the survey responses.

The analysis of the participant survey for the 2015 programme is also available.

Published 28 January 2019
Published 28 January 2019
Last updated 28 January 2021

  1. Added the Equality and Diversity Fund 2018 participant analysis report.

  2. First published.

