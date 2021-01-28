Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2020.

Documents

CITB annual report and accounts: 2019 to 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1923-3, CCS0420538130, HC 8422019-20PDF, 4.36MB, 105 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

CITB annual report and accounts: 2019 to 2020 (interactive)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1923-3, CCS0420538130, HC 8422019-20PDF, 1.08MB, 273 pages

Order a copy

Details

This annual report sets out the activities and achievements of the CITB from April 2019 to March 2020.

