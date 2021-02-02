Attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020 and early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020.

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 28 January 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2021-week-5

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early years settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time.

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 2 February 2021