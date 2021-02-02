Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

No order made: Ms Keasha Brockett

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Keasha Brockett

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Keasha Brockett formerly employed in London.

Published 2 February 2021