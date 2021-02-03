Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 3 February 2021

ESFA Update academies: 3 February 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 3 February 2021

Student number in-year growth for 2020 to 2021
Information about exceptional in-year growth funding for 2020 to 2021.
Social Mobility Commission unveils Annual Review 2020
The Social Mobility Commission unveils its annual review, including a
Guidance: Social Mobility Commission unveils Annual Review 2020
The Social Mobility Commission launches its 2020 review and unveils pl

Details

Items for further education

ArticleTitle
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
Informationdelayed adult education budget (AEB) assessments
Informationupdated apprenticeship funding rules 2020 to 2021
Informationexceptional in-year growth for 2020 to 2021
Informationpayments for Care to Learn and 16 to 19 Bursary Fund
Information16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
Informationaccess to support for devices and connectivity
InformationFurther Education Capital Allocation – extension to March 2021 deadline
Informationcountdown to National Apprenticeship Week 2021
Informationupdates from the College Collaboration Fund (CCF)
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Informationacademy general annual grant allocation guides
Informationpupil premium allocations – guidance on the move using the October census
Information£95k cap restriction on exit payments and the waiver process
Information16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
Informationrenewing your staff absence protection – you could save time and money
Informationrenewing your insurance? You could save upwards of £10,000
InformationRPA members - accident investigations & statutory inspections workshops
Informationearly career framework national roll-out provider networking events
Informationconsultation on changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
InformationNational Tutoring Programme - subsidised tutoring available
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
Informationrecoupment guidance for 2021 to 2022
Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant allocations
Informationpupil premium allocations – guidance on the move using the October census
Information16 to 19 funding regulations guidance
Informationconsultation on changes to the Keeping Children Safe in Education guidance
Informationrestriction of public sector exit payments
InformationEU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)
Published 3 February 2021