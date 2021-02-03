How Ofsted regulates childcare and what parents should do if they have concerns about their provider.

Information for parents about Ofsted's role in regulating childcare

This factsheet includes information about:

  • how Ofsted regulates childcare
  • what information is available for parents and carers when choosing childcare, such as Ofsted inspection reports
  • how to raise concerns about a childcare provider
Published 15 January 2013
Last updated 3 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 'Inspections' section to reflect the 6-year inspection window and added links to published guidance.

  2. Updated links and dates

  3. 'What will you do with the information?' section updated for first paragraph,

  4. First published.

