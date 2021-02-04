Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No order made: Ms Jacqueline Thompson

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Jacqueline Thompson

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 27 January 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Jacqueline Thompson formerly employed in Manchester, north west England.

Published 4 February 2021