Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Natalie Ochana

PDF, 235KB, 19 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Natalie Ochana

Teacher reference number: 0756106

Teacher’s date of birth: 18 February 1986

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 18 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Natalie Ochana formerly employed in Manchester, north west England

Published 4 February 2021