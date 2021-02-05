Information about the School Rebuilding Programme.

School Rebuilding Programme

The School Rebuilding Programme is undertaking major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at school and sixth form college buildings across England, prioritised according to their condition.

Published 5 February 2021