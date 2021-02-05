The schools in the School Rebuilding Programme and how they were prioritised.

School Rebuilding Programme: first 50 schools

School Rebuilding Programme: methodology for prioritising the first 50 projects

The School Rebuilding Programme is undertaking major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at school and sixth form college buildings across England, prioritised according to their condition.

Published 5 February 2021