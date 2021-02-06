Summary

We are seeking views on proposals for a new international teaching qualification.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Department for Education (DfE) has developed proposals for a new international teaching qualification, International Qualified Teacher Status (iQTS).

DfE will use your responses to ensure this qualification gives teachers the opportunity to:

  • train to high-quality, English standards worldwide
  • provide more opportunities for English teacher training providers to expand into the international teacher training market

This new qualification, based on English standards and training methods, will seek to:

  • provide new and growing opportunities for English-style teacher training overseas
  • meet global demand for high-quality education for teachers

DfE welcomes your views and supporting evidence in response to this consultation.

Emergency planning and response
Resources
How schools and other educational settings should plan for and deal wi
International Education Strategy: 2021 update
Resources
Update to the 2019 International Education Strategy highlighting progr
Measures announced to boost international study and global opportunities
Resources
Government announces new measures to help the education sector build b

Published 6 February 2021