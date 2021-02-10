How schools can identify and take action if reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is found in roofs.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete: Lightweight Concrete Roofs

This document is for building owners to help them:

  • identify the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC)
  • check whether any further investigation or action is needed
Published 10 February 2021