Revisions status report

Details
Revisions status report - February 2021

The revisions status report:

  • shows apprenticeship standards that are being revised;
  • provides a brief overview of the revisions planned for each apprenticeship standard; and
  • states the stage that each revision has reached.

The report also provides an opportunity to input views - either via the Institute survey relating to the relevant apprenticeship standard submission (where available) or via the relevant Institute relationship manager - on a suitable notice period for the introduction of a revised version in place of a current version for new starts.

The report does not include apprenticeship standards that are currently the subject of an Institute route review. Unless we have agreed a recommendation and the revision work has started.

We aim to publish an updated version of this report shortly after our deadline for submissions every 8 weeks.

Please contact the apprenticeships standard’s Institute relationship manager if you have any queries about a revision.

For queries about the report more generally or to suggest how it could be improved, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Stage 1: The following live apprenticeship standards are being revised by the relevant trailblazer.

RouteST codeTitleReason(s) for revisionInstitute relationship manager
Business and administrationST0310Associate Project ManagerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Business and administrationST0272Chartered Manager DegreeRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Business and administrationST0272Junior Management ConsultantRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Catering and hospitalityST0230Hospitality SupervisorRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Catering and hospitalityST0233Hospitality Team MemberRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
ConstructionST0171Property Maintenance OperativeRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on contentThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0346Assistant Technical Director  (visual effects)Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0328Bespoke SaddlerCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0055Bespoke Tailor and CutterCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0341Broadcast Production AssistantCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0106Creative Venue TechnicianCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0347Junior 2D Artist  (visual effects)Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0105Junior Content ProducerCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0285Junior JournalistCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise duration, address EQA recommendations and add radio sector contentThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0256Live Event RiggerCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0255Live Event TechnicianCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy (*this is in addition to a separate update to the EPA for existing apprentices). This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0382Organ BuilderCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0342Outside Broadcasting Engineer (integrated degree)Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0532Publishing AssistantCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0383Spectacle MakerCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Creative and designST0395WatchmakerCreative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
DigitalST0119Digital and Technology Solutions ProfessionalDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
DigitalST0120Digital Support TechnicianAddition of a new Digital Co-ordination Technician option, clarification of some knowledge statements and realignment of some knowledge statements to the assessment methods.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
DigitalST0485Network Cable InstallerUpdate three grading descriptors in the EPA plan to improve deliverabilityThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Education and childcareST0149Learning and Skills TeacherRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Education and childcareST0490TeacherRevise to potentially integrate the EPA plan with the QTS requirement (although work is currently paused in the light of the Covid 19 pandemic)This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0190Advanced BakerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0393Advanced Dairy TechnologistRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0014Aviation Maintenance Mechanic (Military)Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0023Control Technical Support EngineerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0196Food and Drink Advanced Process OperatorRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0199Food and Drink Process OperatorRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0027Product Design and Development Engineer (degree)Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Engineering and manufacturingST0015Survival Equipment FitterRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Hair and beautyST0213Hair ProfessionalHair & Beauty Route Review outcome: to separate out the barber occupation and address Route Panel feedback This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Health and scienceST0058Animal TechnologistRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on contentThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Health and scienceST0709District NurseRevise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with the end-point assessmentThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Health and scienceST0215Healthcare Assistant PractitionerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address employer feedback and to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Health and scienceST0530Optical AssistantRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Health and scienceST0217Senior Healthcare Support WorkerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Health and scienceST0554SonographerReview funding bandThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0608Accounts or Finance AssistantRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0175Advanced Credit Controller and Debt Collection SpecialistRevise mandatory qualifications requirements in occupational standard and update EPA plan.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0002Assistant AccountantRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0100Conveyancing Technician Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0176Credit Controller and CollectorRevise occupational standard to address use feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policyThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0101Licensed ConveyancerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0102Probate TechnicianRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0246SolicitorRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Legal, finance and accountingST0187Workplace Pensions Administrator or ConsultantRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Protective servicesST0222HM Forces ServicepersonRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Protective servicesST0550Safety, Health and Environment TechnicianRevise EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedbackThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sales, marketing and procurementST0313Commercial Procurement and SupplyRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sales, marketing and procurementST0122Digital MarketerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sales, marketing and procurementST0329Junior Estate AgentRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sales, marketing and procurementST0807Marketing assistantRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Sales, marketing and procurementST0327RetailerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Transport and logisticsST0274Able Seafarer (Deck)Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Transport and logisticsST0037Aviation Ground OperativeCore and options standard to be retired when the following single occupation standards are developed - Aircraft Handling, Aircraft Movement, Flight Operations, and Passenger ServicesThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Transport and logisticsST0038Aviation Ground SpecialistCore and options standard to be retired when the following single occupation standards are developed - Aircraft Handling, Aircraft Movement, Flight Operations and Passenger ServicesThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Stage 2: The following live apprenticeship standards are being revised, with new draft versions (standard and EPA plan or just EPA plan) submitted for approval to the Institute

RouteST codeTitleReason(s) for revisionInstitute relationship manager*Link to survey
Catering and hospitalityST0227Chef De PartieRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedbackThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a
Catering and hospitalityST0228Commis ChefRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedbackThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a
ConstructionST0091Civil Engineering TechnicianRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to align with regulatory or professional body requirementsThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a
Creative and designST0255Live Event TechnicianRevise EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedback. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a
Engineering and manufacturingST0458Textile Manufacturing OperativeReview funding bandThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a
Health and scienceST0697Specialist Community and Public Health NurseRevise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a
Health and scienceST0600Hearing Aid DispenserRevise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.n/a

*Where a link to a survey is included, there is an opportunity to comment on the revised draft standard and/or EPA plan. This includes inputting any views on how long the notice period should be between all elements of the new version of the apprenticeship standard (standard, EPA plan and funding band) being published and it replacing the old version for new starts. If a link to a survey is not enclosed, you are still welcome to feed in your view on an appropriate notice period via the relevant Institute Relationship Manager.

Stage 3: The following live apprenticeship standards are being revised with new versions (both standard and EPA) having been approved by Institute subject to certain conditions that are currently being addressed. Any notice periods in the table will not start until all elements of the new version (standard, EPA and funding band) have been published.

RouteST codeTitleReason(s) for revisionNotice period
(calendar days)		Institute relationship managerLink to approved future version if published
ConstructionST0263Advanced Carpentry and JoineryRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.asapThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version (via links in banner)
ConstructionST0271Steel FixerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.asapThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version (via links in banner)
DigitalST0117Business AnalystDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version
DigitalST0118Data AnalystDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version
DigitalST0127Network EngineerDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version
DigitalST0128Software Development TechnicianDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version
DigitalST0129Software TesterDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version
Engineering and manufacturingST0011Software DeveloperDigital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Future version
Health and scienceST0788Advanced Forensic Practitioner (Custody or Sexual Offence)Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Health and scienceST0948Midwife (2019 NMC standards) (degree)Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment 90This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Health and scienceST0508Nursing AssociateRevise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment90This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Health and scienceST0827Nursing Associate (NMC 2018)Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment90This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Health and scienceST0567ParamedicRevise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment90This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Health and scienceST0293Registered Nurse  - Degree (NMC 2010)Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment90This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Health and scienceST0781Registered Nurse Degree (NMC 2018)Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment90This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Legal, finance and accountingST0240Insurance PractitionerRevise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.tbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available
Transport and logisticsST0257Large Goods Vehicle( LGV) Driver C+ERevise occupational standard and EPA plan to extend competence up to the level required by the Cat C + E licence and to comply with current IFATE policytbcThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.not yet available

STAGE 4: The following live apprenticeship standards have been revised with the new versions replacing the current versions for new starts on the dates indicated.

