Revisions status report - February 2021
The revisions status report:
- shows apprenticeship standards that are being revised;
- provides a brief overview of the revisions planned for each apprenticeship standard; and
- states the stage that each revision has reached.
The report also provides an opportunity to input views - either via the Institute survey relating to the relevant apprenticeship standard submission (where available) or via the relevant Institute relationship manager - on a suitable notice period for the introduction of a revised version in place of a current version for new starts.
The report does not include apprenticeship standards that are currently the subject of an Institute route review. Unless we have agreed a recommendation and the revision work has started.
We aim to publish an updated version of this report shortly after our deadline for submissions every 8 weeks.
Please contact the apprenticeships standard’s Institute relationship manager if you have any queries about a revision.
For queries about the report more generally or to suggest how it could be improved, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Stage 1: The following live apprenticeship standards are being revised by the relevant trailblazer.
|Route
|ST code
|Title
|Reason(s) for revision
|Institute relationship manager
|Business and administration
|ST0310
|Associate Project Manager
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Business and administration
|ST0272
|Chartered Manager Degree
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Business and administration
|ST0272
|Junior Management Consultant
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Catering and hospitality
|ST0230
|Hospitality Supervisor
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Catering and hospitality
|ST0233
|Hospitality Team Member
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Construction
|ST0171
|Property Maintenance Operative
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0346
|Assistant Technical Director (visual effects)
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0328
|Bespoke Saddler
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0055
|Bespoke Tailor and Cutter
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0341
|Broadcast Production Assistant
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0106
|Creative Venue Technician
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0347
|Junior 2D Artist (visual effects)
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0105
|Junior Content Producer
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0285
|Junior Journalist
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise duration, address EQA recommendations and add radio sector content
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0256
|Live Event Rigger
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0255
|Live Event Technician
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy (*this is in addition to a separate update to the EPA for existing apprentices).
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0382
|Organ Builder
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0342
|Outside Broadcasting Engineer (integrated degree)
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0532
|Publishing Assistant
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0383
|Spectacle Maker
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Creative and design
|ST0395
|Watchmaker
|Creative & Design Route Review outcome: revise occupational standard and EPA plan to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Digital
|ST0119
|Digital and Technology Solutions Professional
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Digital
|ST0120
|Digital Support Technician
|Addition of a new Digital Co-ordination Technician option, clarification of some knowledge statements and realignment of some knowledge statements to the assessment methods.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Digital
|ST0485
|Network Cable Installer
|Update three grading descriptors in the EPA plan to improve deliverability
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Education and childcare
|ST0149
|Learning and Skills Teacher
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Education and childcare
|ST0490
|Teacher
|Revise to potentially integrate the EPA plan with the QTS requirement (although work is currently paused in the light of the Covid 19 pandemic)
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0190
|Advanced Baker
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0393
|Advanced Dairy Technologist
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0014
|Aviation Maintenance Mechanic (Military)
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0023
|Control Technical Support Engineer
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0196
|Food and Drink Advanced Process Operator
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0199
|Food and Drink Process Operator
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0027
|Product Design and Development Engineer (degree)
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0015
|Survival Equipment Fitter
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Hair and beauty
|ST0213
|Hair Professional
|Hair & Beauty Route Review outcome: to separate out the barber occupation and address Route Panel feedback
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Health and science
|ST0058
|Animal Technologist
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Health and science
|ST0709
|District Nurse
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with the end-point assessment
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Health and science
|ST0215
|Healthcare Assistant Practitioner
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address employer feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Health and science
|ST0530
|Optical Assistant
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Health and science
|ST0217
|Senior Healthcare Support Worker
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Health and science
|ST0554
|Sonographer
|Review funding band
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0608
|Accounts or Finance Assistant
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0175
|Advanced Credit Controller and Debt Collection Specialist
|Revise mandatory qualifications requirements in occupational standard and update EPA plan.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0002
|Assistant Accountant
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0100
|Conveyancing Technician
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0176
|Credit Controller and Collector
|Revise occupational standard to address use feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0101
|Licensed Conveyancer
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0102
|Probate Technician
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0246
|Solicitor
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0187
|Workplace Pensions Administrator or Consultant
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address delivery and regulatory alignment issues
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Protective services
|ST0222
|HM Forces Serviceperson
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Protective services
|ST0550
|Safety, Health and Environment Technician
|Revise EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedback
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|ST0313
|Commercial Procurement and Supply
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|ST0122
|Digital Marketer
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|ST0329
|Junior Estate Agent
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|ST0807
|Marketing assistant
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Sales, marketing and procurement
|ST0327
|Retailer
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with IFATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Transport and logistics
|ST0274
|Able Seafarer (Deck)
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Transport and logistics
|ST0037
|Aviation Ground Operative
|Core and options standard to be retired when the following single occupation standards are developed - Aircraft Handling, Aircraft Movement, Flight Operations, and Passenger Services
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Transport and logistics
|ST0038
|Aviation Ground Specialist
|Core and options standard to be retired when the following single occupation standards are developed - Aircraft Handling, Aircraft Movement, Flight Operations and Passenger Services
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Stage 2: The following live apprenticeship standards are being revised, with new draft versions (standard and EPA plan or just EPA plan) submitted for approval to the Institute
|Route
|ST code
|Title
|Reason(s) for revision
|Institute relationship manager
|*Link to survey
|Catering and hospitality
|ST0227
|Chef De Partie
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedback
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
|Catering and hospitality
|ST0228
|Commis Chef
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedback
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
|Construction
|ST0091
|Civil Engineering Technician
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to align with regulatory or professional body requirements
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
|Creative and design
|ST0255
|Live Event Technician
|Revise EPA plan to address assessment delivery feedback.
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0458
|Textile Manufacturing Operative
|Review funding band
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
|Health and science
|ST0697
|Specialist Community and Public Health Nurse
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
|Health and science
|ST0600
|Hearing Aid Dispenser
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|n/a
*Where a link to a survey is included, there is an opportunity to comment on the revised draft standard and/or EPA plan. This includes inputting any views on how long the notice period should be between all elements of the new version of the apprenticeship standard (standard, EPA plan and funding band) being published and it replacing the old version for new starts. If a link to a survey is not enclosed, you are still welcome to feed in your view on an appropriate notice period via the relevant Institute Relationship Manager.
Stage 3: The following live apprenticeship standards are being revised with new versions (both standard and EPA) having been approved by Institute subject to certain conditions that are currently being addressed. Any notice periods in the table will not start until all elements of the new version (standard, EPA and funding band) have been published.
|Route
|ST code
|Title
|Reason(s) for revision
|Notice period
(calendar days)
|Institute relationship manager
|Link to approved future version if published
|Construction
|ST0263
|Advanced Carpentry and Joinery
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|asap
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version (via links in banner)
|Construction
|ST0271
|Steel Fixer
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|asap
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version (via links in banner)
|Digital
|ST0117
|Business Analyst
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Digital
|ST0118
|Data Analyst
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Digital
|ST0127
|Network Engineer
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Digital
|ST0128
|Software Development Technician
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Digital
|ST0129
|Software Tester
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Engineering and manufacturing
|ST0011
|Software Developer
|Digital Route Review outcome: Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address Route Panel and user feedback and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Health and science
|ST0788
|Advanced Forensic Practitioner (Custody or Sexual Offence)
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Health and science
|ST0948
|Midwife (2019 NMC standards) (degree)
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|90
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Health and science
|ST0508
|Nursing Associate
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|90
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Health and science
|ST0827
|Nursing Associate (NMC 2018)
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|90
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Health and science
|ST0567
|Paramedic
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|90
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Health and science
|ST0293
|Registered Nurse - Degree (NMC 2010)
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|90
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Health and science
|ST0781
|Registered Nurse Degree (NMC 2018)
|Revise EPA plan to integrate on-programme assessment with end-point assessment
|90
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Legal, finance and accounting
|ST0240
|Insurance Practitioner
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to address user feedback on content and to comply with current IFATE policy.
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
|Transport and logistics
|ST0257
|Large Goods Vehicle( LGV) Driver C+E
|Revise occupational standard and EPA plan to extend competence up to the level required by the Cat C + E licence and to comply with current IFATE policy
|tbc
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|not yet available
STAGE 4: The following live apprenticeship standards have been revised with the new versions replacing the current versions for new starts on the dates indicated.
|Route
|ST code
|Title
|Reason(s) for revision
|Implementation date
|Institute relationship manager
|*Link to approved future version if published
|Business and administration
|ST0480
|Senior Leader
|Request from the Secretary of State for Education to update the occupational standard and EPA plan
|29-Mar-21
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version
|Construction
|ST0264
|Carpentry & Joinery
|Update to the occupational standard and EPA plan to address feedback on content and to comply with current IfATE policy.
|29-Mar-21
|This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
|Future version