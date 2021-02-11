Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Charlotte Weeks

PDF, 114KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name:Ms Charlotte Weeks

Teacher reference number: 1650940

Teacher’s date of birth: 11 June 1993

Location teacher worked: Kent, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 29 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Charlotte Weeks formerly employed in Kent, south east England.

Launch of the Get Help Buying for Schools service
Resources
Summary We are seeking views our proposed Get Help Buying for Schools
Higher education performance indicators UK: widening participation 2019 to 2020
Resources
Provider-level statistics on widening participation of under-represent
Qualifications price index 2020
Resources
An analysis of the changes in pricing of regulated qualifications in E

Published 11 February 2021