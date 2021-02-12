A financial notice to improve issued to East London UTC Limited by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial Notice to Improve: East London UTC Limited

PDF, 120KB, 6 pages

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at East London UTC Limited.

Published 12 February 2021