 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Future T Levels Suitability Consultations

Details
Hits: 23
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Overview

The Institute would welcome views from employers, providers, professional bodies and other interested parties on the following pathways which could be developed into a T Level in the future:

  • Hospitality pathway
  • Community exercise, physical activity, sport and health occupational pathway

Feedback from this consultation will form part of a wider piece of analysis to assess T Level suitability for current occupational pathways that have not been developed into a T Level.

Hospitality pathway

Submit your views on the Hospitality occupational pathway

Community exercise, physical activity, sport and health occupational pathway

Submit your views on the Community exercise, physical activity, sport and health occupational pathway

Closing date: Monday 15th March

Why we are seeking views

Feedback will help us:

  • validate some of the data that has been gathered on the  Hospitality and Community exercise, physical activity, sport and health industry
  • understand whether a T Level would be feasible/appropriate, in terms of deliverability

Points to note

Any potential T Level relating to Hospitality and Community exercise, physical activity, sport and health would not be delivered until 2024 at the earliest.

Webinars

Hospitality

There is the opportunity to get involved in two 1.5 hour-long webinars to discuss this work with the Institute on Wednesday 3rd March at 10:00 and Thursday 4th March at 13:00. If you are interested, please register your interest at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Community Exercise, Physical Activity, Sport and Health

There is the opportunity to get involved in two 1.5 hour-long webinars to discuss this work with the Institute on Wednesday 3rd March at 13:00 and Thursday 4th March at 10:00. If you are interested, please register your interest at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

What are T Levels?

T Levels are two-year, technical study programmes that will be available initially across 24 pathways in 11 industry routes. They are delivered in a classroom-based environment with 20% of the time spent on an industry placement working in employer settings.

Alongside apprenticeships and A levels, T Levels will be one of the three major options available to students aged 16 to 19.

Employer panels set out the knowledge and skills required for each T Level, based on the same occupational standards as apprenticeships. This ensures that individuals taking T Levels can develop the technical knowledge and skills required by employers in that industry. 

 

Sports coach
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Coaching philosophies and professional practice that
Financial notice to improve: St Mary's College
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to St Mary's College DocumentsFin
School support recovery offer: coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
How school leaders can get help from system leaders to overcome challe

You may also be interested in these articles:

Higher education performance indicators UK: widening participation 2019 to 2020
Resources
Provider-level statistics on widening participation of under-represent
Qualifications price index 2020
Resources
An analysis of the changes in pricing of regulated qualifications in E
The Institute talks...to Joel Roach
Resources
Part of our apprentice panel podcasts, Jamilah Simpson our apprentice
19+ funding allocations guidance 2021 to 2022
Resources
Technical guidance on calculating funding allocations for 2021 to 2022
Harmful online challenges and online hoaxes
Resources
Advice for schools and colleges to support their approach to harmful o
Financial Notice to Improve: East London UTC Limited
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to East London UTC Limited by the
Convocatoria a jóvenes mujeres: 'Líder por un Día'
Resources
The information on this page has been removed because it was publishe
The Institute talks...to Amelia Russell
Resources
Part of our apprentice panel podcasts, Jamilah Simpson our apprentice
Sports coach
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Coaching philosophies and professional practice that
Financial notice to improve: St Mary's College
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to St Mary's College DocumentsFin
School support recovery offer: coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
How school leaders can get help from system leaders to overcome challe
Apprenticeships in challenging times
Resources
Paul Joyce, our Deputy Director for Further Education and Skills, disc

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5373)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page