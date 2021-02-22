Details the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium allocation tables and conditions of grant for the academic year 2020 to 2021
Documents
Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium provisional allocation tables
ODS, 2.68MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium: conditions of grant for academic year 2020 to 2021 for local authorities
HTML
Details
Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium: allocations for academic year 2020 to 2021 and conditions of grant
The universal catch-up premium funding is available for all state-funded mainstream and special schools, and alternative provision. It covers:
- primary, middle, secondary and all-through local authority maintained schools, academies and free schools
- local authority maintained special schools
- special academies and free schools
- non-maintained special schools
- pupil referral units
- alternative provision (AP) academies and free schools
- local authority-maintained and academy hospital schools
- local authorities for special educational needs and disability (SEND) pupils they place in independent special settings
More information is available.
This page shows allocations for the academic year 2020 to 2021, details of the first and second payment of the 3 tranches and conditions of grant for local authorities.
Final allocations
Final allocations for the second and third payments in 2021, are calculated as follows:
for primary, middle, secondary and all-through local authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools
- £80 for each pupil aged 4 and over recorded in reception to year group 11 in the October 2020 school census
- £240 for each pupil in SEN units in mainstream schools as recorded on the 2020 to 2021 authority proforma tool (APT)
for local authority maintained special schools and pupil referral units, the higher of
- £240 for each high needs place recorded on their local authority’s section 251 budget return statement for 2019 to 2020; or
- £240 for each pupil aged 4 and over recorded on the October 2020 census
for special, AP and free schools, and for non-maintained special schools, the higher of
- £240 per place from published high needs place numbers for the 2020 to 2021 academic year; or
- £240 for each pupil aged 4 and over recorded on the October 2020 census
for maintained and academy hospital schools, the second payment will be based on the provisional allocations. We will modify the allocations prior to the third payment to take account of changes to places as a result of the annual place review
for local authorities with SEND pupils placed in independent special settings the second payment will be based on the provisional allocation. We will update the allocation prior to the third payment based on
- £240 for each pupil with an education health and care plan, or SEN support, educated in an independent special setting, as recorded on their January 2021 alternative provision census
Please note that, as a result of these updates, the final allocations could be significantly different to the provisional allocations.
Payments
The second payment is worth 33% rounded to the nearest £10, and will be paid to:
- local authorities on 26 February 2021
- academies on 8 March 2021
- non-maintained special schools in March 2021
As set out in earlier guidance, we will make one further payment in 2021 based on final allocations.
Provisional allocations
The provisional allocations were:
for primary, middle, secondary and all-through local authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools
- £80 for each pupil aged 4 and over recorded in reception to year group 11 in the October 2019 school census
for local authority maintained special schools, pupil referral units and hospital schools
- £240 for each high needs place recorded on their local authority’s section 251 budget return statement for 2019 to 2020
for special; AP and hospital academies and free schools; and for non-maintained special schools
- £240 per place from published high needs place numbers for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
for local authorities with SEND pupils placed in independent special settings
- £240 for each pupil with an education health and care plan, or SEN support, educated in an independent special setting, as recorded on their January 2020 AP census
The first payment was based on these provisional allocations.
Payments
The first payment (as set out below) was worth 25% of the provisional allocation, rounded to the nearest £10, and was paid to:
- local authorities on 30 September 2020
- academies on 8 October 2020
- non-maintained special schools in November 2020
Last updated 22 February 2021 + show all updates
Page updated to reflect when first payments were made and second payments will be made and includes a section on final allocations Updated allocations spreadsheet
First published.