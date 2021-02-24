A research report presenting interim findings from analysis into the progress pupils have made during the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Understanding progress in the 2020 to 2021 academic year: interim findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-226-7 , DFE-RR1092PDF, 464KB, 42 pages

This research was commissioned by the Department for Education in 2020 to understand the progress pupils make in the 2020 to 2021 academic year and estimate the impact of the disruption to schooling as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on that progress.

The interim findings are based on more than 400,000 reading and maths assessments taken in the first half term of autumn 2020.

The report is in 3 parts:

Resources
Resources
Resources
  • presentation of study sample sizes
  • examination of historical trends in assessments to develop an approach to measuring the impact on assessment scores of the disruption to schooling as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • estimation of the average impact on reading and mathematics scores of the disruption to schooling as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Published 24 February 2021