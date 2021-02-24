Information leaflet for schools about the new reception baseline assessment.

Documents

Reception baseline assessment: what schools need to know

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78644-933-7, STA/18/8173/e PDF, 110KB, 4 pages

Details

Any reference to the reception baseline assessment becoming statutory from 2020 in these documents is now inaccurate. Statutory introduction of the reception baseline assessment has been postponed to autumn 2021.

This leaflet provides information for schools about the new reception baseline assessment.

It includes information about:

  • why it is being introduced
  • what it will look like
  • how results will be used
  • the development process

It may also be useful for local authorities to refer to if any of their schools are selected for trialling.

Published 5 June 2018
Last updated 24 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to note any reference to the reception baseline assessment becoming statutory from 2020 in these documents is now inaccurate. Statutory introduction of the reception baseline assessment has been postponed to autumn 2021.

  2. First published.

