Statistics covering monthly apprenticeship starts to November 2020, and official statistics covering the apprenticeship service and find an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships and traineeships: February 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21

This publication is an update of the apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2021 statistics publication and contains:

  • apprenticeship starts, reported to date, for the first 4 months of the 2020 to 2021 academic year
  • apprenticeship service statistics (including commitments, redundancies and incentives) as of 01 February 2021
  • adverts and vacancies as published on find an apprenticeship (to 31 January 2021)
Published 25 February 2021