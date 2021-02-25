The purpose of this statistical release is to present final enrolment figures for schools and for children in funded pre-school education in the 2020-21 academic year.

Documents

Annual enrolments at schools and in pre-school education in Northern Ireland - 2020-21

https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/publications/school-enrolments-202021-statistical-bulletins

Details

The school census gathers details on, for example, pupil gender, year group, religion, ethnicity, special educational needs, etc. Schools are classified according to type, or management type, to allow analysis of various sectors to take place. Geographical analysis is also conducted.

Consultation outcome: Consultation on alternative arrangements for the award of VTQs and other general qualifications in 2021
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeDecisions on A
Open consultation: Regulatory arrangements for the awarding of vocational and technical and other general qualifications in 2020-2021
Resources
Summary Consultation on the detail of the VTQ Contingency Regulatory F
Detailed guide: Awarding of functional skills in 2021
Resources
Details, by awarding organisation, of the different assessment options

Published 25 February 2021