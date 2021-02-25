A research report into the space industry’s recruitment and training practices.

Documents

Space Sector Skills Survey 2020: Research Report

PDF, 3.39MB, 105 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The UK Space Agency works to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to inspire and train a growing skilled workforce of space technologists and scientists within the UK.

Ensuring that the space industry has access to appropriately skilled people underpins wider space sector objectives and priorities; and optimising the skills supply is key to the UK’s success within the global space industry.

The Space Sector Skills Survey, commissioned in the summer of 2020 by UKSA, gathered information on the industry’s recruitment and training practices and identified current and emerging skills needs in order to contribute to the industry consideration as to how skills supply can be maintained and improved.

Consultation outcome: Consultation on alternative arrangements for the award of VTQs and other general qualifications in 2021
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeDecisions on A
Open consultation: Regulatory arrangements for the awarding of vocational and technical and other general qualifications in 2020-2021
Resources
Summary Consultation on the detail of the VTQ Contingency Regulatory F
Detailed guide: Awarding of functional skills in 2021
Resources
Details, by awarding organisation, of the different assessment options

Published 25 February 2021