Ofsted spending over £25,000 in 2021.

Documents

Ofsted spending over £25,000: January 2021

View online Download CSV 1.53KB

Details

Ofsted publishes this data as part of the government’s drive to make public spending more transparent.

Ofsted spending over Â£25,000
Resources
Ofsted has published its spending over Â£25,000 since April 2010.Publi
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Nathaneal Poultorak
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu
Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeDecisions on h

Published 26 February 2021