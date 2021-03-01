 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy announces bursary winners as part of the Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Programme

Details
Hits: 61
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students across the West Midlands have been awarded a new series of bursaries as part of the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme. Four higher education bursaries have been awarded to students studying engineering at university this year, along with 18 post-16 technical education bursaries to support students studying at Level 3. This ambitious programme will also deliver science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education support for students and teachers and has allocated over £44,000 of funding to 20 secondary schools and a number of further education colleges in the region this academic year. It has been made possible by government funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Higher education bursaries for the 2020-2021 academic year have been awarded to:

  • Abdulhakim Fundikira, studying Civil Engineering at Coventry University
  • Farid Moulaye, studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Coventry University
  • Jessica Oliver, studying Civil Engineering at Coventry University
  • Saman Salih, studying Engineering (inc. integrated Foundation Year) at Coventry University

Post-16 technical education bursaries for this academic year have been awarded to students studying at:

  • WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Coventry
  • WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Solihull
  • Warwickshire College, Rugby

Read more about the Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme here [https://www.raeng.org.uk/education/schools/education-programmes/the-lord-bhattacharyya-engineering-education-progr]

The programme recognises the outstanding achievements and continues the legacy of the late Professor Lord Bhattacharyya KT CBE FREng FRS, in tribute to his work championing manufacturing and industrially engaged education. The West Midlands has a long history of engineering and manufacturing, with strong roots in bicycles, cars, textiles and watches, and this project builds on that heritage, supporting the untapped engineering potential within local students to build a skills base for engineering companies in the area.

The Academy is leading this programme in partnership with WMG at the University of Warwick. The programme draws together secondary schools, further education colleges, universities, local employers and other key stakeholders to inspire and encourage more young people to study STEM subjects in post-16 education and beyond. The programme will enrich the curriculum, stimulate interest and improve student attainment outcomes by bringing real-world engineering practice into the student experience. The aim of the project is to encourage a diverse range of young people to progress towards the engineering roles of the future in local industry.

Applications for higher education bursaries for academic year 2021/2022 will open in Spring 2021 to students planning to study engineering at degree-level. For more information please see: https://www.raeng.org.uk/grants-prizes/grants/schemes-for-students/lord-bhattacharyya-bursary-scheme

The Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme has established networks of secondary school STEM teachers and engineering lecturers in further education capable of supporting each other and sharing good practice. Funding supports involvement in national and regional engineering programmes as well as the purchase of kit and equipment to enhance and enrich the delivery of the STEM curriculum in schools and colleges. It will provide up to 6,000 STEM learning opportunities for young people each year. Students will also be able to apply for up to 90 bursaries each year to support progression on to full-time engineering technical education or degree courses.

Guatemalan students return from studying in the UK with Chevening
Resources
EnglishEspaÃ±ol2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universit
Introduction to the register of end-point assessment organisations
Resources
Information about the register of end-point assessment organisations f
Teacher misconduct panel outcome:Mr Simon Gitlin
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do

The programme is based on a template of successful Academy engineering education projects in the Welsh Valleys, Barrow-in-Furness, Stoke-on-Trent and Lowestoft, Suffolk, which have together delivered more than 120,000 STEM learning opportunities for young people since their launch. The Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme builds on this model and includes fully funded industrial placements for college lecturers and STEM teachers at local engineering companies.

An aligned longitudinal research study led by WMG at the University of Warwick will assess the impact of the good practices pioneered or identified through the programme.

Rebecca Archer, Student Destinations Manager at WMG Academy Solihull, said: “The Lord Bhattacharyya HE Bursary Scheme has been pivotal in breaking down the barriers to Higher Education for some of our students who may not have otherwise continued on their journey to university. One of our successful candidates was overwhelmed in being chosen for this award; it has made a crucial difference between having to be selective to being fully prepared for their studies from a financial perspective. WMG Academy recognises the lifeline the Lord Bhattacharyya HE Bursary Scheme can offer our students. It has ensured that those who are motivated to pursue engineering at university have the chance to take their first steps into this industry.”

Marie Fletcher of Colmers School and Sixth Form College said: "We have set up our first Engineering qualification using the grant money to purchase equipment to inspire pupils in an area where uptake to careers in the engineering sector is low."

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “We want more young people from all backgrounds to have the opportunity to make a difference through a career in engineering. This programme is supporting young people in the West Midlands to discover how they could make an impact by studying engineering as well as removing some of the barriers that might prevent them going into technical education. I am sure Professor Lord Bhattacharyya would approve of the positive contribution of this initiative in a region that is synonymous with his passion and commitment to engineering innovation.”

Professor Robin Clark, Dean of WMG, University of Warwick, commented: “We are delighted to be working with the Royal Academy of Engineering to deliver the Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme. We are looking forward to helping enable the opportunities this will provide for the students involved, as well as the advantages it will bring for their schools and colleges. This is a great opportunity for us to deliver on the Government’s ambitions for developing the next generation of engineers to fill the skills gaps in engineering.”

Notes for Editors

Schools and colleges currently involved with the programme:

  • Ash Green School, Coventry
  • Etone College, Nuneaton
  • St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, Birmingham
  • Sidney Stringer Academy, Coventry
  • Whitley Academy, Coventry
  • WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Coventry
  • WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Solihull
  • Ernesford Grange Community Academy, Coventry
  • Nicholas Chamberlaine School, Nuneaton
  • The George Eliot School, Nuneaton
  • Light Hall School, Solihull
  • Lyndon School, Solihull
  • Eden Girls’ School, Coventry
  • Turves Green Girls’ School, Birmingham
  • The Nuneaton Academy, Bedworth
  • Colmers School and Sixth Form College
  • Harris Church of England Academy, Rugby
  • The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, Rugby
  • Rugby Free Secondary School, Rugby
  • Blue Coat C of E School and Music College, Coventry
  • Warwickshire College, Rugby
  • South and City College Birmingham
  • North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

About WMG, University of Warwick

WMG is a world leading research and education group, transforming organisations and driving innovation through a unique combination of collaborative research and development, and pioneering education programmes.

As an international role model for successful partnerships between academia and the private and public sectors, WMG develops advancements nationally and globally, in applied science, technology and engineering, to deliver real impact to economic growth, society and the environment.

WMG’s education programmes focus on lifelong learning of the brightest talent, from the WMG Academies for Young Engineers, degree apprenticeships, undergraduate and postgraduate, through to professional programmes.

An academic department of the University of Warwick, and a centre for the HVM Catapult, WMG was founded by the late Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya in 1980 to help reinvigorate UK manufacturing and improve competitiveness through innovation and skills development.

For more information please contact:

Jane Sutton at the Royal Academy of Engineering

E: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; T: 020 7766 0636

or

Lisa Harding at WMG

E: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

News story: SMC response to the government's plan for 2021 exams and catch-up
Resources
The government needs to ensure teacher graded exams are fair and to th
Ofsted spending over £25,000: 2021
Resources
Ofsted spending over £25,000 in 2021.DocumentsOfsted spending over £
Ofsted spending over £25,000
Resources
Ofsted has published its spending over £25,000 since April 2010.Publi
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Nathaneal Poultorak
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu
Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeDecisions on h
Awarding qualifications in summer 2021
Resources
What schools, colleges and students need to know about the arrangement
LMI for All: Developing and enhancing a labour market information database
Resources
#LMI for All is provided by the Department for Education (@EducationGo
DCDC Internship programme
Resources
Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC) runs a paid internsh
Honduran students return from studying in the UK with Chevening
Resources
EnglishEspañol2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universit
Guatemalan students return from studying in the UK with Chevening
Resources
EnglishEspañol2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universit
Introduction to the register of end-point assessment organisations
Resources
Information about the register of end-point assessment organisations f
Teacher misconduct panel outcome:Mr Simon Gitlin
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Career Colleges Trust
Career Colleges Trust has published a new article: Career Colleges Trust to highlight exciting ‘new jobs’ 52 minutes ago
Kelly O'Meara - updated event, GREAT DEBATE: Career Education and Guidance in the time of Covid 1 hour 3 minutes ago
Kelly O'Meara
Kelly O'Meara added a new event 1 hour

GREAT DEBATE: Career Education and Guidance in the time of...

The government’s new white paper makes some welcome proposals to improve careers provision, but it lacks ambition largely ignores the current...

  • Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:30 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5422)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page