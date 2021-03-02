You can apply to register as a nanny, including as an au pair, with Ofsted if you want to look after other people's children in their home.

As a nanny, you can look after the children from 1 or 2 families at the same time. This will take place in one of those families’ homes.

If you want to look after children from more than 2 families at the same time, you cannot register as a nanny but you might be able to register as a different type of childcare provider.

Before you start

DBS check

In order to make your application, you will need an enhanced criminal record (DBS) check with barred lists. You must get this type of DBS check, as having the wrong one will delay your registration.

If you live with the family you are a nanny for, you will need to make sure to select ‘yes’ on question x66 to say you are going to be working in a home-based role.

Training

You will need both first aid training and childcare training. You can speak to your local council about these courses. You must have these to complete your application.

Public liability insurance

You must have public liability insurance in order to work as a registered nanny.

If you do not have this type of policy when you apply to register as a nanny, you can still complete your application. However, we will contact you to confirm that you have your policy in place before we approve your application.

Lived abroad

If you have lived abroad in the last 5 years, you may need a certificate of good conduct or other evidence from the relevant embassy.

How much it costs

It usually costs £103 to apply to register with Ofsted. The registration fee is not refundable.

You will need to pay this fee each year.

There are other costs you will need to consider.

How long the application takes

It should take you 15 to 20 minutes to complete your application.

It usually takes up to 12 weeks to process your application.

How to apply

Check whether you should be registering as one of the following instead of as a nanny:

- a nursery or other daycare
- a childminder

Registering as the wrong type of childcarer may delay when you can start work.

Register as a nanny

You can only have one nanny application or registration associated with an email address.

Published 19 February 2020
Last updated 2 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Clarification added to public liability insurance - you can apply to register as a nanny without this, but Ofsted will contact you to make sure you have it before completing your registration.

    News story: Draft guidance for heads of centre, heads of department and teachers
    Resources
    Consultation on guidance on how to generate the evidence used to deter
    Remote assessment and invigilation in vocational and technical qualifications
    Resources
    https://ofqual.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/01/remote-assessment-and-invigilati
    Laptops and tablets progress data as of 2 March 2021
    Resources
    Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere

  2. First published.

Contents