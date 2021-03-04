Funding guidance for further education (FE) organisations and ITE providers for the 2021 to 2022 academic year to help train FE teachers.

FE ITE bursaries funding manual: 2021 to 2022 academic year

Ref: DfE-00028-2021PDF, 269KB, 27 pages

FE ITE bursaries application form: 2021 to 2022 academic year

ODS, 11.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

FE ITE grants funding manual: 2021 to 2022 academic year

Ref: DfE-00029-2021PDF, 251KB, 27 pages

FE ITE grants funding application form: 2021 to 2022 academic year

ODS, 11.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Email your completed application form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Bursary manual and application form

These are for providers offering pre-service ITE courses. The manual sets out the scope, eligibility criteria and details for the 2021 to 2022 academic year ITE bursaries offer.

Grants manual and application form

This is for ESFA-funded FE providers who will employ individuals starting in-service ITE programmes in the 2021 to 2022 academic year. The manual sets out the scope, eligibility criteria and details for the ITE grants offer.

Published 4 March 2021