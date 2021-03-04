International approaches to careers policy and robust causal and outcome evidence published since 2016 on the impact of careers interventions.

Documents

International approaches to careers interventions: literature review

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-237-3PDF, 497KB, 62 pages

Details

A literature review examining:

FE funding: initial teacher education (ITE) 2021 to 2022
Resources
Funding guidance for further education (FE) organisations and ITE prov
Post-16 education subcontracting: using funding to offer education and training
Resources
Information for providers of 16 to 19 funding and adult education and
Further details about reforms to subcontracting education for learners over 16
Resources
Information on subcontracting reforms for providers of post-16 educati

  • 5 major international careers literature reviews
  • careers systems in 8 selected countries or regions
  • recent robust causal and outcome evidence of careers interventions
Published 4 March 2021