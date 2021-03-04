An evaluation of the initial phase of T Level Professional Development.

This report provides findings from an evaluation of the initial phase of T Level Professional Development, which was designed and delivered by the Education and Training Foundation.

The T Level Professional Development initial phase was delivered between May 2019 and March 2020. Fieldwork for the evaluation took place between May and November 2019.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some of the planned fieldwork could not go ahead. This evaluation, therefore, does not cover the whole duration of the T Level Professional Development initial phase rollout.

Published 4 March 2021