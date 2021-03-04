Technical specification for further education (FE) providers to complete the staff level FE workforce data collection for 2020 to 2021

Documents

Further education (FE) workforce staff record specification: 2020 to 2021

PDF, 656KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This specification is produced to assist providers in collecting and submitting staff data in an XML file for the 2020 to 2021 FE workforce data collection.

You should complete a return if you receive funding through one or more of the following funding models:

  • 16 to 19 (excluding apprenticeships)
  • adult skills
  • apprenticeships (from 1 May 2017)
  • Community Learning
  • European Social Funding (ESF)
  • other adult
  • other 16 to 19
Published 4 March 2021