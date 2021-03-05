As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

October 2020 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 45.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Suffrage Science award for Academy CEO
Resources
Academy Chief Executive Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE will tonight be honour
Transparency data: Ofqual board minutes for 2020
Resources
Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2020.Docum
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr James Morley
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do

Published 5 March 2021