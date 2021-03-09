Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Shaila Hussain

Teacher reference number: 1260624

Teacher’s date of birth: 29 December 1993

Location teacher worked: Buckinghamshire, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 18 February 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Shaila Hussain formerly employed in Windermere, north west England.

Published 9 March 2021