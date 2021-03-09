Guidance on how to support your child or partner’s student finance application and which forms you need to complete.

Documents

PFF3: income details form for part-time students - 2019 to 2020

PDF, 212KB, 20 pages

Current year income assessment form for part-time students - 2019 to 2020

PDF, 72.7KB, 5 pages

Details

If your child or partner has applied for part-time student finance in academic year 2019 to 2020, you may be asked to provide your household income details. You will be asked to provide income details from the 2017 to 2018 tax year.

Your information will be used to work out if your child or partner can get extra money on top of the Tuition Fee Loan and the basic Maintenance Loan.

How to support an application

You’ll receive an email when your child or partner applies for student finance. You can normally provide your income details online by signing in or creating an account.

If you’re unable to apply online, you should complete a PFF3 form.

If your household income has gone down

You can apply for a current year income assessment if you think your household income this tax year will be at least 15% lower than the 2017 to 2018 financial year that you’ve been asked to give details about.

You still need to provide income information for the 2017 to 2018 tax year, even if you’re applying for a current year income assessment.

If you expect your income will drop by at least 15% in the 2019 to 2020 tax year, you should complete a PFF3 form and a current year income assessment form.

Published 9 March 2021