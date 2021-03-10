The conditions of acceptance for apprenticeship training providers to ensure government funding and apprentice needs are protected.

Documents

Conditions of acceptance for apprenticeship training providers.

HTML

Details

The conditions apply to applications or re-applications for acceptance for admission onto the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) made on or after 12 December 2018 and for the duration of any such admission.

These conditions are in effect until 9 May 2021.

ESFA Update: 10 March 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Research and analysis: Social Mobility Barometer 2021
Resources
The Social Mobility Barometer unveils public attitudes to social mobil
Most people believe inequality has increased due to the pandemic
Resources
A new poll by the Social Mobility Commission reveals a growing gulf be

Published 10 March 2021