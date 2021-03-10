Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 10 March 2021

ESFA Update academies: 10 March 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 10 March 2021

Items for further education

Informationfurther education (FE) workforce data collection staff specification
InformationFE teacher training grants and bursaries available for a further academic year (2021 to 2022)
Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response: deadlines confirmed with follow up document
Informationinterim measures for managing the subcontracting market when ROTO formally closes
Informationfunding rates and formula guidance for 2021 to 2022
InformationNational Careers Service course directory platform improvements
Informationfree period products for schools and colleges

Items for academies

Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response: deadlines confirmed with follow up document
Informationfunding rates and formula guidance for 2021 to 2022
Informationsupporting disadvantaged pupils through tuition
Informationfree period products for schools and colleges
InformationManaging the School Estate Summit, 24 March 2021

Items for local authorities

Actionsection 251 budget collection 2021 to 2022
Reminderrequest for historic data on place numbers and funding relating to 2017 to 2018
Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response: deadlines confirmed with follow up document
Informationfunding rates and formula guidance for 2021 to 2022
Informationsupporting disadvantaged pupils through tuition
Informationfree period products for schools and colleges
InformationManaging the School Estate Summit, 24 March 2021
Published 10 March 2021