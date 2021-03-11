Find out about the request for feedback and the Department for Education's response to users' feedback.

Documents

Proposed changes - CIN and CLA outcomes statistics

HTML

Response to user feedback on proposed changes - CIN and CLA outcomes statistics

PDF, 254KB, 18 pages

Details

These documents set out:

Published 24 September 2020
Last updated 11 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added response to user feedback document.

  2. Removed details on how to submit feedback as this window has now closed and added details about publishing the findings.

  3. First published.

    Most people believe inequality has increased due to the pandemic
    Resources
    A new poll by the Social Mobility Commission reveals a growing gulf be
    Coronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges
    Resources
    How to submit a claim for eligible costs related to staff absences dur
    National Statistics: NEET statistics annual brief: 2020
    Resources
    Estimates from the Labour Force Survey of young people not in educatio