Estimates from the Labour Force Survey of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in England.

This National Statistics release is based on data from the Labour Force Survey (LFS).

The release was published quarterly until March 2018, but has since been published annually.

It gives estimates of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), and estimates of young people not in education or training (NET).

The figures cover 16 to 24-year olds in England, together with age breakdowns such as 16 to 17-year olds.

The figures include breakdowns by region, gender and labour market status. Breakdowns by health condition are included using the Annual Population Survey (APS).

Published 11 March 2021