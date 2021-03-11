Teaching Regulation Agency: data retention

Information held by the Teaching Regulation Agency on teachers, trainee teachers and those who have previously taught.

Information about the data the Teaching Regulation Agency hold on teachers, trainee teachers and those who have previously taught, including:

  • where the data is held
  • the reasons we process the data
  • what data is held
  • how long the data is held for (retention period)
Published 11 March 2021