In year statistics on the number of notifications of student withdrawals provided to SLC by HEPs for the purpose of student finance in AY 18/19, 19/20 and 20/21

Documents

Early-In-Year Student Withdrawal Notifications Academic Year 2018/19 to 2020/21 from course start date up to and including 21/02/21

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/early-in-year-student-withdrawal-notifications-academic-year-201819-to-202021-up-to-21022021

Early-in-Year Student Withdrawal Notifications Academic Year 2018/19 to 2020/21 from course start date up to and including 29/11/20

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/early-in-year-student-withdrawal-notifications-academic-year-201819-to-202021

Details

The statistics include students ordinarily domiciled in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the EU who receive student finance from Student Finance England (SFE), Student Finance Wales (SFW) and Student Finance Northern Ireland (SFNI).

NEET statistics annual brief: 2020
Resources
Estimates from the Labour Force Survey of young people not in educatio
Other Statistics
Resources
Ad-hoc SLC statistics publicationsAdditional SLC statistics publicatio
Implementing the 2019 review of post-18 education and funding
Resources
Advice to the Prime Minister on the implementation of the Review of Po

Published 11 March 2021