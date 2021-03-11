Advice to the Prime Minister on how science and technology can help to enhance educational outcomes for learners.

Documents

Improving educational outcomes for learners with specific learning difficulties: CST letter, 1 December 2020

PDF, 471KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Improving educational outcomes for learners with specific learning difficulties: Prime Minister's response, 21 January 2021

PDF, 111KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

In a letter to the Prime Minister sent on 1 December 2020, the Council for Science and Technology (CST) explores how science and technology can unleash the potential of every child across the country.

The letter proposes 6 recommendations focused on 2 broad areas:

  1. Translating what is already known into practical tools and support for learners through better connection between the research community, educational professionals, and the Education Technology (EdTech) industry.
  2. Improving learner access to evidence-based support, through clarity on definitions of learners who could benefit from support, ensuring equality of access to support across the country, and boosting awareness, understanding and skills for those who deliver support, namely teachers, school leaders, and parents or carers.

The Government Office for Science commissioned evidence reviews to help inform this advice.

NEET statistics annual brief: 2020
Resources
Estimates from the Labour Force Survey of young people not in educatio
Other Statistics
Resources
Ad-hoc SLC statistics publicationsAdditional SLC statistics publicatio
Early-in-Year Student Withdrawal Notifications Academic Year 2018/19 to 2020/21
Resources
In year statistics on the number of notifications of student withdrawa

Published 11 March 2021