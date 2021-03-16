Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No order made: Mr Liam Cocks

Teacher’s name: Mr Liam Cocks

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 25, 26 February and 1 March 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Liam Cocks formerly employed in Manchester, north west England.

Published 16 March 2021