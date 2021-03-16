This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the Higher Level Apprenticeship (level 4/5) programme in Northern Ireland.

Documents

Higher Level Apprenticeships (level 4 and 5) in Northern Ireland: 2017-18 - 2019-20

https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/higher-level-apprenticeship-activity

Details

This statistical bulletin covers provision of level 4 and 5 HLAs delivered in Northern Ireland Further Education Colleges (FECs) and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE). It reports on the characteristics of the participants enrolled on the HLA courses and analysis of performance in terms of achievements.

Qualifications gained at UK Higher Education Institutions: NI analysis 2019/20
Resources
Characteristics of students gaining qualifications from UK and NI high
Enrolments at UK Higher Education Institutions: Northern Ireland analysis 2019/20
Resources
Characteristics of those enrolling at UK and NI higher education insti
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Liam Cocks
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Published 16 March 2021